Uggah lauds role of SFS officers, staff in realising PCDS goals

KUCHING (Oct 30): The State Financial Secretary’s (SFS) Office has been lauded for its part in facilitating the realisation of the Post Covid-19 Development (PCDS) 2030.

In giving the praise, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah also commended SFS officers and staff for taking steps to strengthen the office’s efficiency and delivery system.

“The office had obtained the MS ISO 9001 certification in 2021 and also initiated its revenue re-engineering to seek for new income sources to increase the state revenue.

“Its establishment of the Sarawak Sovereign Future Wealth for education and in raising the standard of living of Sarawakians is a milestone as well, along with the setting up of the e-procurement system and Integrated Asset Management system,” he said.

Uggah said this when officiating at the State Financial Secretary’s Office’s excellent service award ceremony, here Saturday night.

The ceremony also honoured retiring officers and those on transfer to other agencies.

Adding on, Uggah said the efforts of the office had resulted in Sarawak’s financial accounts being certified ‘clean’ by the Auditor-General of Malaysia for 21 consecutive years from 2002, as well as commendable investment-grade credit ratings from international bodies such as Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.

In this regard, he called on all members of the State Financial Secretary’s Office to continue this excellent momentum.

“Always be mindful and responsive in meeting the many challenges in pushing ahead with the government’s transformation agendas. Also, be open to new ideas, technological advancement and others changes as the people’s expectations are always increasing,” he said.