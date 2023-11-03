Contract to develop Wisma Tiong Hua in KK terminated

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): The joint venture contract between landowners The United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) and Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce (SUCCC) with developer Arah Permai Sdn Bhd to develop Wisma Tiong Hua have been terminated amicably.

USCCAKK president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said the project has yet to materialize since the contract was signed in September 2013.

“In order to realize our dream to have our very own building, we will do our best to discuss joint venture details with another developer.

“We have not succeeded yet, but we are working hard to secure our best interests.”

She said the association’s legal advisor is handling details of the contract to ensure fair terms for both parties, adding that the new agreement is not finalized yet.

Susan added that USCCAKK’s joint venture partner, SUCCC led by Tan Sri Andrew Liew Sui Fatt, has also provided his support and cooperation for the project.

She said that at the 48th anniversary celebration of USCCAKK cum 24th installation ceremony of its Executive Committee, Youth Committee, Women Committee, and Cultural and Education Committee here on Thursday.

The event was graced by the guest of honour, USCCAKK honorary advisor Tan Sri Paul Lim.

On another note, she said the association organizes various cultural programmes every year, some of which have become signature events of USCCAKK, such as the Chinese New Year Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival, Cultural Village Exhibition, Mid-Autumn Festival Lantern Parade, Double Ninth Festival (Chongyang Festival) and group visits and exchanges.

She said the association will organize a visit to Hainan, China led by Michael Heng, soon, which is its first foreign visit after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Come 2024, Susan announced that the annual Chinese New Year Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival and Cultural Village Exhibition will be held on January 27, two weeks before the Lunar New Year on February 10.

She also thanked the association’s members for their support on re-electing her as president uncontested.

Meanwhile, Lim commended Susan on her success as an entrepreneur and passion in charitable activities and community associations.

He said USCCAKK had done well under Susan’s leadership, especially in bringing the much-anticipated Chinese New Year Dragons, Unicorns and Lions Dance Festival to new heights.

He said the Chinese cultural activities such as the annual Mid-Autumn festival lantern and floats parade had become an attraction to domestic and foreign tourists.

“Datuk Susan and USCCAKK are always committed to every major cultural festival and programmes.

“It shows how passionate and proud they are of their own culture.”

He believed that USCCAKK, under Susan’s leadership, will continue to bring more exciting activities and programmes to the public.

Also present at the event were Assistant Minister of Finance cum USCCAKK honorary advisor Tan Lee Fatt, former chief minister of Sabah and USCCAKK life honorary president Datuk Seri Panglima Yong Teck Lee,

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister cum USCCAKK honorary advisor Datuk Dr Roland Chia, life honorary presidents Datuk Lau Kok Sing, Datuk Jimmy Yong, Datuk Yong Soo Pin and John Lim, USCCAKK deputy president Datuk Chua Soon Ping, vice presidents Datuk Wong Hai Ming, Richard Lee, Michael Pan and others.