Saifuddin: Rogue MPs who don’t toe party line won’t lose seats as PN didn’t agree to PH proposal during anti-hopping Bill draft

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): The move of Opposition MPs to declare support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will not cause them to lose their seats, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general said according to the Anti-Party Hopping Act, only MPs who joined another party apart from announcing from declaring themselves as Independent will lose their seats.

“I sat on this committee when it was drafted, representing PH together with Gobind Singh Deo and (Mohamed) Hanipa Maidin, PH’s stance is that the actions of MPs acting against the decision of the party whip in the House is considered a loss of seat and a by-election should be held.

“These contradicting actions include matters such as budget vote, no-confidence motion, and any Bill that affects the government’s position. Members of Parliament who are dismissed by the party for violating the party’s discipline and constitution (also) are considered to have lost their seats,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

However, Saifuddin said PH’s stance and proposal at that time was not agreed by Perikatan Nasional (PN) represented by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“(Tan Sri Dr) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as the chairman proposes that only the proposal that gets the consensus of all parties will be included (into the Act).

“At the end of the day, what is the situation for MPs to lose their seats? Declaration of joining another party, declaration of becoming an Independent Member of Parliament; declaration of support for the Prime Minister? No loss of seats. That’s it,” he said.

The media yesterday reported that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) proposed that the Anti-Party Hopping Act which has been approved by Parliament, be reviewed because it is alleged that there are weaknesses, especially involving the situation of members of the party who acted to support the Unity Government.

To date four PN MPs from Bersatu namely Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar); Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan); Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang); and Zahari Kechik (Jeli) have expressed their support for Anwar.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul commented on the matter on Thursday informing that the actions of the four Members of Parliament had nothing to do with the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 3) 2022 (Act A1663) which prohibits Members of the Dewan Rakyat from changing parties which could cause them lost their seats in Parliament. — Bernama