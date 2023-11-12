Authority implements devt plan to transform Miri Port into major trans-shipment hub

MIRI (Nov 12): As part of its vision to transform Miri Port into a world-class port by 2030, Miri Port Authority (MPA) has implemented its Strategic Development Plan – a blueprint to steer the port’s growth to 2030 and beyond.

MPA chairman Dato Paulus Palu Gumbang said the plan includes the widening and deepening of the access channel to enable more and bigger vessels to pass through.

“This will potentially turn Miri Port into a major trans-shipment hub, seamlessly facilitating the movement of cargo between east and west,” he said when officiating at the MPA Integrity Day 2023 on Friday.

In his address, Paulus also congratulated MPA for being awarded the International Business Review (IBR) Award 2023, saying it was testament to MPA’s excellence in its service delivery.

“This marks another milestone in MPA’s achievements in its port-transformation journey.

“MPA plays an important role in connecting the northern region of Sarawak to the rest of the world, providing port services to oil and gas, timber, and palm oil, as well as ship building and repairs and other industries,” he added.

The IBR Borneo Awards was organised by IBR Asia Group Malaysia to honour the best from corporations and government agencies in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan, Kalimantan and Brunei.

It is a prestigious corporate award in Malaysia designed to give recognition to public and private sectors that have achieved various successes and excellence, in addition to recognising their services and contributions to Sarawak.

“The award augurs well towards achieving MPA’s vision to be a world-class port by 2030, whereby Miri Port is poised to take its place as the catalyst in promoting international trade by facilitating industrial and commercial activities in the northern region of Sarawak and Miri in particular, as well as Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole,” said Paulus.

Also present was MPA general manager Serawa Budol.