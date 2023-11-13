99 Speedmart to further expand in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): 99 Speedmart Sdn Bhd will open 48 new branches, including in the East Coast of Sabah next year.

Minister of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said that this effort is good news for the community in the state.

“One crucial aspect that makes the growth of 99 Speedmart significant is its inclusive employment strategy. By providing job opportunities to 1,800 individuals in Sabah, they are also proving the capability and extraordinary capacity of our local workforce.

“We are committed to nurturing local talent and providing opportunities for our younger generation to succeed,” he said at a dinner in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of 99 Speedmart (East Malaysia) here on Sunday.

He urged all multinational companies present at the celebration to consider establishing manufacturing plants or downstream industries in Sabah.

Phoong added that such efforts would contribute to reducing the cost of goods and play a vital role in enhancing food security throughout Borneo.

“Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP) and Free Zone (FZ) in the Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) Lahad Datu provide a conducive environment for investment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the founder cum CEO of 99 Speedmart Sdn Bhd, Lee Thiam Wah, said they started by opening their first branch at Cyber Square, Kota Kinabalu, and have now expanded to over 230 branches.

“Last month, we officially opened our first branch in Limbang, Sarawak. The growth of our company here shows that Sabah is the gateway from the West to East Malaysia, and it is very crucial.

“This is because Indonesia will relocate its capital to Nusantara in Kalimantan, close to Tawau,” he said.

The general manager of 99 Speedmart (East Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Foo Meng Keet, said that over the past decade, 99 Speedmart (East Malaysia) has gone through phases of rapid progress and change.

“Starting from the search for the first supermarket and warehouse, meeting with new suppliers until the Covid-19 pandemic that hit two years ago. We have successfully faced challenges and still stand strong today,” he said.

Also present was the director of the Ministry of Home Affairs and State Cost of Living Sabah, Georgie Abas.