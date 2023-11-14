Deputy minister: 627 senior citizens in Sibu apply for Kenyalang Gold Card

SIBU (Nov 14): A total of 627 senior citizens applied and collected their Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) last weekend.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said that it has exceeded expectations.

He said this is a collaboration between Sarawak Welfare Department and N54 Pelawan Service Team.

He also thanked them for their great collaboration to expedite the application process for the applicants in Sibu, ensuring it was both fast and convenient.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, also expressed his hope to maintain this friendly collaboration in the effort to assist more senior citizens in applying for the KGC.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the service team, community leaders, and volunteers for their coordination and cooperation throughout the event.

“The KGC not only ensures the well-being of senior citizens but also brings convenience and health benefits,” he pointed out.

He also urged those over 60 years old to apply for KGC at the Welfare Department.