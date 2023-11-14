Transport Ministry: AirAsia to suspend Singapore-Miri, Singapore-Sibu flights from Feb 21, 2024

KUCHING (Nov 14): The Sarawak Ministry of Transport (MoT) today informed that the AirAsia airline will be suspending their flight between Singapore-Miri and Singapore-Sibu from Feb 21, 2024.

The reasons quoted by the airline via its Nov 7 email to Sarawak MoT were that they are receiving low load factors, heavy losses, and the decision was part of their attempt to rationalise their fleet operations and fleet restriction due to global aircraft shortages.

The airline’s email also stated: “We will ensure all affected pax will be moved to fly-thru flights to ensure that they still get to their respective destinations. All passengers will be reached out to, to be informed of this by the end of this week and be notified of the next course of action for their affected flights”.

In view of this, minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin had on Nov 8 directed the ministry to write to AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat to reconsider and continue to maintain the two routes, perhaps with a reduced flight frequency.

Once the load is stabilised and improved in future, AirAsia may increase the flight frequency for the two routes, MoT said in a press statement.

Currently, AirAsia Berhad is operating four times from Singapore to Miri and three times to Sibu weekly, with an average load capacity of 69 per cent and 67 per cent respectively.

To date, the AirAsia CEO has not responded, the MoT said.

On another subject regarding Singapore flights to Sarawak, Lee said he received a courtesy call on Sept 25 from the management team of Singapore Airlines and Scoot Airlines at Pullman Waterfront in Miri with the aim to discuss on increasing Scoot flight frequency from Singapore to Kuching and Miri.

“At the discussion, I also proposed to Scoot to fly to Sibu. This was agreed in principle and tentatively planned to commence in the second quarter of 2024, pending the delivery of new aircraft,” Lee said.

“This morning (Nov 14), I personally called Scoot chief commercial officer, Mr Calvin Chan, to get the latest update as a follow-up of our discussion on Sept 25, 2023. Mr Chan re-affirmed Scoot Airlines plan for 2024 on the possible increase of flights to Sarawak, particularly Kuching and Miri, as well as starting a new route to Sibu,” Lee added.

He said the actual date could not be ascertained at the moment, pending the arrival of new aircraft, most probably second quarter of 2024, he pointed out.

Currently, Scoot is flying daily from Singapore to Kuching and three times weekly to Miri, since February 2022.

“It is very timely for the airline to increase their operation from Singapore to Miri and to consider another route from Singapore to Sibu since both destinations play an important role for the business travellers and nature-loving tourists,” said Lee.

“We believe this initiative will boost tourism and economic activities in Sarawak, where Miri and Sibu have been highlighted as one of the main tourist attractions for numerous wildlife, with pristine rainforest and harmonious social environment.”

Lee also highlighted Firefly’s new route – Miri-Kota Kinabalu-Miri – starting this Nov 22 with two flights weekly.

The flight will be on every Wednesday and Friday, departing Kota Kinabalu at 11.20am and arriving Miri at 12.15pm.

Firefly Sdn Bhd is an arm of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) airlines.

All travellers can visit Firefly website at www.fireflyz.com.my for further enquiries and flight bookings.

“We trust that this initiative will be the beginning of stronger relations between Firefly Sdn Bhd and Sarawak, thus boosting air connectivity for business, investment, and tourism activities between other states in Malaysia and Sarawak,” he said.