Search ongoing for missing man in Tanjung Manis

SIBU (Nov 23): A search and rescue operation (SAR) has been launched today to locate a 53-year-old man after he failed to return home from collecting ‘bakau’ wood at Umek/Selayar in Sungai Batang Paloh, Tanjung Manis here yesterday.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today, said besides its personnel, the SAR operation also involved personnel from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Sarawak Coastguard and the villagers.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 6.35pm yesterday.

According to Bomba, the victim identified as Beliang Jarah, had gone out to find ‘bakau’ wood alone and the journey from his house to the location would usually take about 30 minutes.

“The victim would usually return home before noon following the tide at the location where he finds the ‘bakau’ wood and had never brought brought food supplies.

“The victim’s wife noticed that the victim did not return home at 2pm and had sought help from the villagers to find the victim but they failed to find him.

“Following that, an individual had contacted Bomba to seek help to find the victim,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Bomba the rescuers from had gathered information regarding the victim but had to postpone the SAR operation to today as it was raining and getting dark.