Dewan Rakyat passes Control of Smoking Products Bill

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): The Dewan Rakyat passed the Control of Smoking Products and Public Health 2023 Bill via voice vote today.

Tabled by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, the Bill includes the provision prohibiting the sale and purchase of tobacco products, smoking materials or tobacco substitute products and providing any services related to smoking to minors.

It also witnessed the removal of the provision for the generational end-game (GEG) prohibiting the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes, as well as banning individuals born on January 1, 2007 onwards, from smoking.

Tabled for the first reading on Tuesday (Nov 28) and the second reading yesterday, the Bill that contains 54 clauses was debated by 27 Members of Parliament.

Dr Zaliha expressed appreciation to former Health Ministers, namely Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Khairy Jamaluddin, for their efforts in tackling the smoking issue and developing the Bill.

“Thank you for the dedicated efforts in addressing the smoking issue in general and specifically developing the Bill that we (Dewan Rakyat) have passed today,” she said.

Dewan Rakyat also passed the Food (Amendment) 2023 Bill to amend the Food Act 1983, in line with the approval of the Control of Smoking Products and Public Health 2023 Bill. – Bernama