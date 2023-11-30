Thursday, November 30
Kuching shopkeeper fined RM1,000 for possessing contraband ciggies, beer

By Desiree David on Court, Sarawak
Mohd Zainul Hakeem Isa, 22, unrepresented, was charged under Section 37(1) of the Sarawak Minor Offences Ordinance 1958, which provides for a jail term of up to three months or a fine of RM500, upon conviction. – Photo by George Hodan/publicdomainpictures.net

KUCHING (Nov 30): A shopkeeper was fined RM1,000 in default one month in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining cigarettes and beer worth RM60,000.

Mohd Zainul Hakeem Isa, 22, unrepresented, was charged under Section 37(1) of the Sarawak Minor Offences Ordinance 1958, which provides for a jail term of up to three months or a fine of RM500, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, police raided a shop in King Centre here at around 3.25pm on July 26, 2023 and arrested Mohd Zainul who was the shopkeeper at the time.

During the raid, police seized 107 cartons of cigarettes and 55 crates of beer of various brands that were without valid Customs tax stamps, worth a total of RM60,000.

An investigation established that the seized items were unlawfully obtained, with the accused also failing to submit any documents regarding the ownership of the items.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi.

