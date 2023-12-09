Fama to probe allegations of low quality local white rice in market

IPOH (Dec 9): The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) will investigate allegations of local white rice (BPT) of poor quality or possibly repackaged, as has gone viral on social media.

Fama chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli said the authority took the allegations seriously and would take appropriate action if found to be true.

He said previously, there were claims of repackaged rice arising including a claim of ‘plastic’ rice but investigations proved these to be untrue.

“On this latest allegation about poor quality BPT however, I will instruct Fama to take note and conduct an in-depth investigation regarding the issue raised by consumers.

“Because from experience, allegations like this can be genuine, so a specific in-depth field investigation will be carried out,” he said after attending the Integrated Food Security programme organised by the Perak Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPMM) at TAJ College today, which was also attended by DPMM president, Ir Kamarullafifie Ahmad.

Aminuddin was asked to comment on the screenshot of user ‘IPOH STATION 18 AJERR’ on Facebook who claimed that the quality of BPT distributed by Fama was not the same as before because it was now easy to go stale, not fluffy and duller.

The post in question was uploaded by user Amira Amir on Nov 15 which received 157 comments and five shares that also received reactions from users.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said that Fama had so far been given adequate supplies and according to feedback, the supply of BPT was sufficient for local needs.

“So far rice stock is sufficient and we can distribute BPT to every outlet under Fama through Agrobazaar Kedai Rakyat, Agrobazaar Rakyat and through the Agro Madani Sales programme.

“I just want to inform you that Fama has not received any reports nor complaints about the quality of rice so far, because this rice grain also has an expiry date of six months, so we welcome any feedback from consumers,” he said. – Bernama