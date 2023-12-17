Continue striving for success, rep advises Rajang Teachers Education Institute educators

SARIKEI (Dec 17): Educators at the Rajang Campus of the Teachers Education Institute (IPG) should continuously enhance creativity and dedication to achieve success in both academics and co-curricular activities.

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, in stating this, said their achievements could serve as inspiration for all members of IPG Rajang Campus community to reach up for excellence in the future.

“Educators need to understand various government policies and collaborate with the state government to ensure the smooth implementation of the development plan.

“Teacher trainees should also prepare themselves thoroughly and be ready to embrace any reforms in the field of education, especially in the effort to further enhance the standard of education in the country to remain excellent.

“We urge all the educators to work harder towards helping to realise the government’s goals and face the challenges of workforce competitiveness,” said Ding in his speech for the ‘Memorabilia Night 2023’ and the ‘Appreciation Night’ at IPG Rajang Campus in Bintangor on Friday.

According to Ding, the current government has taken holistic measures to strengthen the education system.

Later, the assemblyman presented a grant of RM10,000 to IPG Rajang Campus, and RM5,000 to its students’ body.