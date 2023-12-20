Economy Ministry wants to help enhance govt aid distribution system in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 20): The federal Economy Ministry is seeking cooperation with the Sarawak government in streamlining the distribution of government aid in the state.

The deputy minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said this could be done through the Main Data Repository System (Padu), capable of streamlining the distribution of government aid ‘more extensively and comprehensively’.

“I have provided the information on the purpose and the sources of information and statistics that can help give a clearer picture with regard to facilitating the data corrections because we want to ensure that the data would be updated constantly.

“We have informed the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and sought permission from him regarding the information under the agencies and ministries in Sarawak so that it can be shared with the Padu as well,” the Mukah MP said in a statement, issued in connection with her courtesy call on Abang Johari at the Premier of Sarawak’s Office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

During their meeting, Hanifah was explaining to Abang Johari the usage and features of Padu.

Asked about the method to be used in targeted subsidy distribution, she said matter was still under discussion.

“In terms of the distribution method, it’s still under discussion because we want to ensure the most suitable method that can encompass the entire country.

“At the moment, there is no certainty because we want to see which method is the most practical,” she elaborated.