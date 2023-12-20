Socso protection soon for film industry workers, including freelancers

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 20): Workers in the film sector, including freelancers, will receive Social Security Organisation (Socso) protection that will also include pension benefits, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the scheme will enable film industry practitioners, many of whom face difficulties in terms of social security, including pension issues, to have sufficient protection.

Therefore, Fahmi said the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) has been asked to engage in in-depth discussions with Socso to enable the implementation of the scheme as soon as possible.

“For cast and crew, their hands, legs and bodies are their tools for work. Should anything happen, the impact is lifelong,” he said.

He was speaking to newsmen after attending the ‘Program Spotlight: Apresiasi Sinema Malaysia Tahun 2023’ event here today which gives recognition to production companies and industry players who have made significant contributions to the national and international film industry.

Fahmi also urged Finas to prioritise four aspects, namely scriptwriting, the pitching processes, marketing and distribution to ensure local films are of quality and for the advance of the country’s film sector.

He said Finas has outlined several focuses for the recalibration of the film industry, including enhancing economic competitiveness through investment, financing and marketability through a new ecosystem model, as well as strengthening human capital professionalism through job scopes, income and welfare.

Fahmi said amendments to the Finas Act 244 and the National Film Policy (DFN) are currently being updated and strengthened with the mission of making the national film industry competitive and globally recognised.

He said that the Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12 demonstrated the government’s confidence in the potential of the film industry as one of the contributors to the country’s creative and cultural economy, accounting for approximately 1.9 per cent or RM28.7 billion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employing over half a million people.

He also said that the production of local films with diverse cultural, ethnic and film tourism content also has the potential to generate domestic investments.

“The impact of promoting Malaysia through films, taking into account Visit Malaysia Year 2026, is poised to attract 26.1 million foreign tourists with an estimated domestic expenditure of RM97.6 billion,” he said.

In terms of international trade, Fahmi said the production cooperation mission (Co-Pro Treaty) between Malaysia and China should be sealed in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations in 2024, adding that this initiative serves as a strategic platform to penetrate the RM27 billion Chinese film market.

He also said that box office revenue for local films this year amounted to RM98.8 million for 56 film screenings.

Among the productions that contributed to this were “Coast Guard”, directed by the late Pitt Haniff, “Imaginur”, directed by Nik Amir Mustapha, the animated film “Didi and Friends”, directed by Akmal Aziz Asmawi and Roshfaizal Ariffin, “Polis Evo 3”, directed by Syafiq Yusof, “Rahsia” directed by Shamyl Othman and “Malbat: Misi Bakara”, directed by Adrian Teh. – Bernama