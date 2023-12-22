750 cops involved in Sarawak’s Operation Safe for Christmas

SIBU (Dec 22): About 750 police officers and personnel from various branches and departments in Sarawak are involved in Operation Safe for the Christmas celebration.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner Datuk Ibrahim Darus said the operation from today until Dec 28 seeks to ensure road safety and the security of homes throughout the state during the festive season.

“This is the third time the Sarawak contingent has organised Operation Safe in 2023, following the ones during Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year.

“The operation aims to reduce road accident rates in Sarawak during the festive period,” he told a press conference after launching the operation at Farley Supermarket here today.

Ibrahim said Operation Safe will focus on federal roads, state roads, and city roads, especially accident-prone-areas and those with traffic congestion problems.

Additionally, special attention will be given to residential areas and public spaces.

“Furthermore, coastal areas will be monitored by Marine Police Force (PPM) to oversee water transportation places such as Sibu, Kapit, Song, Belaga, Kanowit, Tatau, and other areas that rely on river routes,” he added.

He said the operation has shown positive results in reducing fatal accidents on the roads.

“The road accidents during the Christmas celebration in 2022 were 361 cases compared to 347 cases in 2021, showing an increase of 14 cases (3.9 per cent).

“Then, the number of fatal accidents decreased in 2022, with nine cases compared to 12 cases in 2021,” he said.

Ibrahim called on those travelling for the holiday to inform police by filling out the ‘Balik Kampung’ form on the PDRM website or Traffic Portal PDRM.

He also advised all road users to adhere to traffic regulations and follow instructions from law enforcement personnel during the festive season.

He added stern action would be taken against those who violate traffic laws.

“It is hoped that this operation will achieve its targeted goal of reducing road accident rates throughout Sarawak, preventing home burglaries, and ensuring zero accidents on rivers and seas during the festive season,” he added.

During the event, Ibrahim flagged-off of the Monitoring Team for Operation Safe as well as handed out helmets and souvenirs to road users.

He also launched the PDRM One Stop Centre at Farley Supermarket, Jalan Salim.