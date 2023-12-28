Duo jailed over death of Bt Kawa hotel worker sentenced to 9 months for drug abuse

KUCHING (Dec 28): Two men who were jailed last month in connection with the death of a 51-year-old hotel worker in Batu Kawa were each sentenced to nine months in prison today for abusing drugs.

Ashley Austin Chin, 25, and Hartley Tuntun Jerah, 33, each pleaded guilty in separate proceedings before magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides a jail sentence not exceeding two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

The court ordered their imprisonment to take effect from today, and for the duo to be placed under supervision for a period of two years.

Ashley was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine at the Padawan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division office at around 1.15pm on Nov 2, 2023, while Hartley was tested positive for the same two drugs at the same place at around 10.30am on Nov 11, 2023.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted both cases, while the two accused were unrepresented by counsel.

Ashley and Hartley are currently serving a prison sentence of four and five years, respectively, for committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the hotel worker, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an assault in October this year.