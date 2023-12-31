Uggah: Zero sick projects, 100 pct development spending top priorities for MIPD next year

KUCHING (Dec 31): Having zero sick projects and achieving 100 per cent development spending are the top priorities for the state Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) next year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Noting that there are currently 17 critically sick projects, of which four belong to the state, Uggah, who state Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were a total of 96 sick projects.

To mitigate the issue, the ministry’s mechanism and regulations are in place to nip in the bud of any occurrence or recurrence, he added.

“For 2024, the MIPD has been given an allocation of RM799.5 million. We hope to achieve 100 per cent financial spending performance. This will mean more roads, bridges and other amenities will be built and particularly in rural areas. In 2023 our development expenditure was at 83.72 per cent upon a budget of RM796.7 million.

“Consequently, with this allocation coupled with the trust of monitoring and supervision of all the implementations set upon us, we will have extremely heavy responsibilities and tasks ahead of us.

“But I am very confident with the team work, commitment, experience and support that we have, we will rise to the challenge. I am also very confident of the utmost support and participation from other government departments and agencies concerned,” he said in his New Year message.

Uggah expressed gratitude to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the allocation and his confidence in the ministry to implement and deliver.

He also commended his deputy ministers Datuk Majang Renggi and Datuk Aidel Lariwoo as they have been most devoted and committed to the ministry.

“Indeed, in the true spirit of our ‘Segulai, Sejalai’, we will deliver on schedule or even earlier and equally important, with the standard/specification expected. We are after all doing these for our beloved Sarawak.

“For the information of all, from 2024 until early 2025, we will see the completions of many big projects that will redefine our connectivity, economy and the material comfort and well-being of our rakyat.

“I wish to put on record my heartfelt gratitude to all technical and administrative agencies involved in the implementation and not forgetting our rakyat who have patiently put up with all the inconveniences,” he said.