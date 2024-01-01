Three men injured after being reportedly shot by two unknown assailants at Sibu coffee shop

SIBU (Jan 1): Three men were injured after they were reportedly shot by two unknown men at a coffee shop in Jalan Wong King Huo here today.

The incident is said to have occurred when they were drinking with their friends at the coffee shop.

It is learnt that the two suspects arrived on a motorcycle and fired at the group of men before fleeing the scene.

The three men, who were shot, were then taken to a private medical centre for treatment.

Details are still sketchy at the moment and the police are being contacted for more information.