SMC warns dog owners to stop pets roaming freely

SIBU (Jan 4): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has warned dog owners not to allow their pets to roam freely.

Council deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said during an inspection today, many dogs were seen roaming freely in residential areas.

“I hope all dog owners are responsible in taking care of their pets.

“If dog owners are unable to control their pets responsibly, best to keep them inside the property and either neutering or spaying pets to control the number of dogs in their possession.

“If unable to do all the above, better not adopt one at all,” he said in a Facebook post.

Citing the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996 – Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control By-Laws), 2018, Izkandar said all owners must get licences for their dogs and produce evidence of rabies vaccination when requested.

He added pets with licences must use a dog collar.

According to him, the maximum number of dogs permitted in a landed property is three, while those in flats, apartments, or buildings with more than two floors can only have one small breed dog.

He cautioned that those found contravening the by-laws can be fined up to RM2,000.