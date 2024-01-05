Man in Kuching fined RM3,500 for pawning wife’s stolen gold necklace

KUCHING (Jan 5): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM3,500 in default five months in jail for disposing of a stolen gold necklace belonging to his wife.

Mohd Rozly Taip, 41, pleaded before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge under Section 414 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

He committed the offence at a pawn shop in Jalan Pending here between 12pm and 1pm on Dec 14, 2023.

According to the facts of case, on New Year’s Day, Mohd Rozly’s wife realised that her gold necklace, bracelet, and ring, which had been kept among her folded clothes were missing.

The estimated loss was RM16,000.

There were no signs of a break-in and the victim suspected her husband had stolen the items as he had done so previously.

She then lodged a police report, which led to Mohd Rozly’s arrest on Jan 2.

During the arrest, Mohd Rozly showed police where he had pawned his wife’s gold necklace.

The director of the pawnshop handed over the gold necklace to the police along with the sales receipt bearing Mohd Rozly’s name.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Mohd Rozly was unrepresented by legal counsel.