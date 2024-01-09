Serial sex offender in Kuching gets 24 months’ jail, 2 strokes for robbing, flashing woman

KUCHING (Jan 9): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a serial sex offender to 24 months in jail and two strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to robbing a 23-year-old woman while flashing her.

Judge Iris Awen Jon meted out the sentence against the 20-year-old youth from Kampung Kuap, Jalan Penrissen here after reviewing the submission from the Social Welfare Department and the prosecution.

Iris also ordered for the youth’s jail sentence to take effect from today.

He was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which carries a jail sentence for up to 14 years, a fine, or whipping, upon conviction.

The youth committed the offence at a shop in Taman Desa Wira, Jalan Stephen Yong here at around 9.15pm on Feb 23, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, the woman was at the shop when the youth flashed her before snatching her sling bag containing her identification card, student and bank cards as well as RM300 cash.

He fled the scene following the incident, leaving the woman in a panicked state.

The woman subsequently lodged a police report that led to the youth’s arrest on Feb 26, 2023.

Previously on May 25, 2023, the youth was ordered to be sent to Henry Gurney Puncak Borneo School after he pleaded guilty to four charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of four women, aged between 20 and 35, by flashing them.

He committed the offences at four different places between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on December 2022, March and April, 2023.

Besides that, he also outraged the modesty of another woman by touching her private part on April 8, 2023, and was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The case today was prosecuted by DPP Ruvinasini Pandian while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.