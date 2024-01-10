Jobless man in Kuching fined RM1,000 for damaging mum’s properties

KUCHING (Jan 10): An unemployed man was fined RM1,000 in default two months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for committing mischief by damaging properties belonging to his mother.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan made the ruling after Abang Mohd Nor Azman Abang Sarkawi, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides a jail term between one and five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He committed the offence at his family’s house in Jalan Pending, Pending Heights here at around 6am on Nov 28, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Abang Mohd Nor Azman ran amok and broke a mirror as well as hit a kitchen door belonging to his mother with a hammer. The estimated loss was RM150.

When confronted, Abang Mohd Nor Azman talked back to his mother.

According to Abang Mohd Nor Azman’s mother, it was not the first time that he behaved in such a way.

A police report was lodged following the incident that led to Abang Mohd Nor Azman’s arrest on the same day at around 7.05pm.

It is understood that Abang Mohd Nor Azman’s mother was unsure what prompted his actions, but believed that he was under the influence of drugs.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Abang Mohd Nor Azman was unrepresented by a counsel.