Sibu stands ready to host major sports events

SIBU (Jan 15): The riverine town equipped with good facilities can expect to hold more major sports event, said Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu. The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister pointed out that he was very impressed with the facilities as well as the technical team in Sibu.

He cited the Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibujaya when asked by reporters on Sibu’s readiness to host more major sporting events after the 3rd Sarawak Games (Suksar III).

“Why not … if you see your facilities you have (in Sibu) – not only facilities – you have the technical people around.

“This is something that I am very happy about the development and plus, you actually have a world class Azman Hashim complex, recently, SAAA (Sibu Amateur Athletic Association) held athletics event over there.

“This is good that we have all the equipment,” he said after officiating at the opening of the four-day Suksar III at Sibu Indoor Stadium this evening.

Asked on the facilities for Sukma, he revealed that they are being upgraded as budget had been received last year. One major challenge, he said, is for equipment from overseas to arrive on time.

He, however, was quick to point out that not many facilities need to be repaired or upgraded. The deputy minister added that the challenges faced are being monitored closely.

Among those present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng and Sibu Resident Datu Wong Hee Sieng.