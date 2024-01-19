Miri businesswoman loses over RM24,000 to fake education office project tender

MIRI (Jan 19): A businesswoman in her 50s was made RM24,250 poorer after she fell victim to a non-existent project tender to supply electrical appliances to an education office.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in a statement the victim lodged a police report on the incident yesterday.

“The victim said that she received a phone call from an unknown individual, claiming to be from the district education office, offering her a project tender to supply electrical appliances to the office.

“The victim had also been introduced by the same suspect to a supplier,” said Alexson.

The victim only realised she had been scammed when she finally checked on the project and found that it did not exist.

“The victim suffered RM24,250 in losses,” said Alexson.

In a separate incident, a private sector retiree lost RM49,000 to a phone scam supposedly involving Bank Negara.

Alexson said the victim in his 60s also lodged a police report yesterday.

“The victim received a text message informing him that his credit card had been used by irresponsible individuals and was asked to contact the number stated in the text.

“He was also instructed to report the matter to Bank Negara,” said Alexson.

During the conversation, the victim was instructed to divulge all his bank details.

He added the victim only realised that he had been scammed when he checked his account balance.

Alexson added police are investigating both cases under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.