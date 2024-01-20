S’wak government approves allocation of funds to repair damaged roofs in Bintulu

SIBU (Jan 20): The Sarawak government had approved an immediate allocation of funds to repair the roofs of the houses damaged by the strong wind that hit Bintulu on Jan 18.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang said the government was taking drastic steps in order to alleviate the burden of the victims who were affected by the storm.

He stated that, for the time being, the relevant officials will investigate the affected residents and identify the exact form of assistance that needs to be channelled to the victims.

“Once we have gathered all the necessary logistics, we will start to reimburse the allocation,” he added.

Strong winds wreaked havoc in Bintulu on Jan 18, uprooting trees and causing damage to the roofs of three houses at Pine Court in addition to other properties.

A total of 27 victims from eight families were also affected by the strong winds and are currently relocated to PPS Dewan Assyakirin.

Pang said the victims were given assistance, including health check-ups by the officials from the Ministry of Health (KKM), to provide comfort to them. He also reminded the victims to wait for the funds with patience.

“What is important now is for all of us to stay united, support one another through these difficult times, and expedite the aid,” he said.