‘Queen of Rock’ Ella wows Bornean fans

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): A seismic wave of rock euphoria reverberated through Borneo on Saturday night as the legendary ‘Queen of Rock,’ Ella, took the stage for the ‘Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota’ Sabah edition.

The spectacle unfolded at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) at 8.30pm, orchestrated by the leading event organiser, Hitman Solutions together with RockQueen.

In a post-concert reflection, Ella, or whose real name is Nor Zila Aminuddin, expressed gratitude, stating, “Thank you, ‘urang’ Sabah, for unleashing your unparalleled love and support. I genuinely hope everyone who graced my concert experienced a night to remember.”

This sonic Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota journey kicked off with a bang at Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, etching its name in history with The Malaysian Book of Records recognizing it as the ‘Most Concert Tickets Sold-Out: 10,000 Tickets in 24 Hours.’ The momentum surged at Spice Arena in Penang, where 14,000 Ellasgang attended the concert and now in Kota Kinabalu, with each performance carving out its unique tale of triumph.

“Kota Kinabalu is very special and close to my heart because this is where my husband and I first met and fell in love, it will always hold a special place in my heart,” Ella shared, adding a personal touch to the evening.

CEO and founder of Hitman Solutions, Rohit Rampal, affirmed, “The resounding success of the Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota concert tour series is a testament to the hunger for international level live musical experiences in Malaysia for local artists. Brace yourselves for our forthcoming announcement, promising even more electrifying performances.”

In a night that saw Ella unleash a sonic storm with chart-toppers like “Standing In The Eyes Of The World,” “Kesal,” “Retak,” and “Anak Patung,” fans found themselves yearning for an encore. Ella’s magnetic presence marked her fourth show across three states, igniting a fervour among fans demanding more of her unparalleled performances. The clamour for additional shows is unmistakable, echoing the sentiments of a fan base insatiable for more of the Queen’s legendary repertoire.

Adding a local touch to the grandeur, the night also paid homage to Sabah’s rich cultural heritage with captivating performances by Kumpulan Budayawan, showcasing traditional dances that left the audience enchanted. It was a moment of unity, where the beats of rock seamlessly blended with the rhythm of local traditions, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.