PM Anwar wants Higher Education Ministry to end formal bureaucracy, allow universities to decide their priorities

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today instructed the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to put a stop to the old formal bureaucracy for the ministry to decide on behalf of universities.

Speaking at the launching of the Global Intellectual Discourse 2024 at Universiti Malaya here today, Anwar said the ministry must give some space and allow universities to decide on their priorities and proceed with their programmes.

“I’m suggesting this mainly because of the urgency and recognising the fact that in some areas in Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) report to me is very disturbing. If you use normal pace, you will be left behind,” he said. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —