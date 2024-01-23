SBF, PEDCO ink MoU to facilitate economic cooperation

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Palawan Economic Development Council (PEDCO) in Puerto Princesa, Philippines to facilitate economic cooperation and trade ties.

In a press statement, the federation said the MoU entails corporation and promoting the widening and improvement of economic cooperation through trade and industry, finance, investment, tourism, and medical, among other fields.

“The MoU is also to assist and contribute towards the expansion of commercial and trade ties between entrepreneurs of the two chambers, including networking events, business matching, and trade missions.

“It also paves way for exchange of information and views on the possibilities of widening the cooperation in areas of trade and investment to their mutual benefit,” it said.

The federation hopes the partnership will allow both parties to create contacts for their respective entrepreneurs and trade missions in promoting networking opportunities, fostering relationships, and organising joint trade missions to explore potential markets and investment prospects.

A business-matching brief on how to further invest in Sarawak was also delivered by Angie Kueh.

Among those present were Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) country chair Nobel Pang, who represented SBF president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg and PEDCO president Alex A Paglumotan.