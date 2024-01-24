SGH looking for patient’s family members, next-of-kin

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Sarawak General Hospital is looking for family members or next-of-kin of its patient named Wong King Seng.

According to the hospital, the patient had fainted on a walkway along Jalan Song Thian Cheok on Jan 11 before the public contacted the hospital to tend to him.

The patient’s MyKad shows his address to be at Lot 496 Pujut 1A, Jalan Nangka 8, 98000 in Miri.

The hospital said no other information could be obtained from the patient as he had suffered from a stroke and was not able to communicate, thus his family members or next-of-kin could not be contacted.

The patient is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Thus, the hospital would like to urge the patient’s family members or next-of-kin to contact its medical social work officer Aime Yusup at 082-276666 (ext 4338) during office hours.