Seven honoured at Sarawak Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

KUCHING (Jan 25): The Sarawak Entrepreneur of the Year Awards (EOYS) last night acknowledged the contributions of seven entrepreneurs.

Harbour-Link group managing director Datuk Francis Yong Piaw Soon, an EOYS alumnus, received the Sarawak Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award for his visionary leadership, contributing to sustainable revenue growth and earning recognition, including Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion 2023.

Lin Kok Kiat was named Emerging Entrepreneur, while William Liang Tak Chiang, Ch’ng Bee Lian, Dayang Azizah Abang Zaidan, Fam Khing Foh, and Datuk Lau Nai Hoh received the Master Entrepreneur award.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg presented the awards, which recognised the individuals for their outstanding contributions to Sarawak’s development.

In his speech, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment, commended the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for organising the EOYS.

“This award plays a very crucial role in promoting and acknowledging excellent practices and achievements in entrepreneurship. It serves as a platform to motivate entrepreneurs to strive for excellence in various aspects of their businesses.

“I believe this award can inspire other entrepreneurs to adopt best practices, foster innovation, and contribute positively to society and Sarawak as a whole,” he said.

Awang Tengah emphasised the Sarawak government’s proactive measures to support small and medium enterprises, including initiatives such as the Business Empowerment and Recovery Fund (BizFund) and various loan schemes.

“We will also continue to provide financial assistance in the form of soft loans up to RM50,000 under Skim Kredit Mikro Sarawak (SKMS) for our entrepreneurs to expand or to diversify their businesses at zero interest or low interest rate.

“For Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the manufacturing and service sectors, financial assistance in the form of soft loans up to RM250,000 is available under Skim Pinjaman Industri Kecil dan Sederhana (SPIKS),” he said.

He pointed out the government also provides grants through Graduan Ke Arah Keusahawanan (Gerak), Usahawan Teknikal dan Vokasional (USTEV), and Go Digital Programme to assist graduates, school leavers, and SMEs to start and expand their businesses.

On the importance of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, Awang Tengah encouraged entrepreneurs to leverage InvestSarawak’s green financing facility.

“I would like to urge our entrepreneurs to take up this green financing facility to support their sustainability transition initiatives,” he said.

Launched in 2004 by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, and Investment Sarawak in collaboration with SCCI and Ernst & Young, EOYS has recognised over 70 entrepreneurs, showcasing Sarawak’s entrepreneurial talent and leadership.