STIDC showcases planted forest best practices to panel manufacturers

KUCHING (Jan 25): The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) recently hosted a field visit for Malaysian Panel Manufacture Association (MPMA) delegates to showcase the Licence for Planted Forests (LPF/0043) project’s best practices in planted forest management.

MPMA chairman Datuk Wira Sheikh Othman Rahman expressed his enthusiasm for the LPF/0043 project, calling it the association’s best option in terms of tropical trees for timber industry product manufacturing.

“Visiting this silviculture initiative, which I think it is the biggest nursery in Malaysia, also in Southeast Asia, or incomparable to other parts of the world that I’ve visited.

“I think this is the best for us in terms of tropical trees for us to produce timber industry products such as plywood, chipboard, and furniture wood needed. We hope the corporation will help us see the vision to build up nurseries in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Representing MPMA’s members, including Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM), Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), and Malaysian Timber Council (MTC), Sheikh thanked STIDC’s commendable efforts and expressed a desire for closer collaboration and knowledge exchange for the mutual benefit of both parties.

STIDC assistant general manager of sustainable resource management Hamzah Morshidi said he hoped the visit would further strengthen collaboration.

“This partnership between STIDC and MPMA is poised to promote sustainability and innovation in the timber industry, further solidifying Malaysia’s position as a global leader in sustainable timber management.

“Through their joint efforts, both organisations envision driving the industry forward, while establishing best practices and fostering continuous growth as the importance of partnerships in the field of sustainable industrial tree planting (ITP) activities, timber management operations, and practices,” he said.

The visit included Sabal Nursery, Simunjan’s trial plot of eucalyptus plants and a hands-on encounter with the complexities of tree planting.

The highlight of the tour was a visit to Sarawak biggest planted forest project, which is LPF/0043 in Bintulu, where delegates received in-depth briefings on planted forest management and best practices.

The delegation explored research and development plots, obtaining insights into innovative practices.

In addition, they also witnessed field operations for planting and harvesting, which further emphasised a commitment to responsible forest practices.