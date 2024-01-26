Deputy minister: Transport Ministry to make road safety a subject in early childhood education

LIMBANG (Jan 26): The federal Ministry of Transport (MoT) has plans to introduce road safety as a subject in early childhood education.

Deputy minister Datuk Hasbi Habibolah said if implemented, this move will help in providing basic knowledge about road safety among children in line with Putrajaya’s intention to reduce the rate of fatal accidents in the country, especially those involving motorcyclists.

“Road safety education can also be included in kindergartens and so on so as to have an impact on the people and in the country on how to reduce the number of road accidents,” he said at the Kemas nursery and kindergarten appreciation ceremony for his Limbang parliamentary constituency yesterday.

Quoting statistics, he said the highest number of fatal accidents involved motorcyclists, prompting MoT to push for road safety education to be incorporated into early childhood education

The Limbang MP said parents also play an important role in educating their children on road safety.

“If we look at Japan, the people are exposed to good hygiene education from an early age so that they take care of cleanliness, and this becomes a culture,” he said in giving an example of how early awareness can help children understand and appreciate road safety.

Also present at the function were Hamidah Halpi of Limbang District Office and Limbang Division KemasS officer Khairul Amree Abdul Rahman.