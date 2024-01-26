MyCEB makes great stride for nation’s business events industry

KUCHING (Jan 26): Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) has made a significant stride in its commitment to elevate the nation’s business events industry.

According to a press release, this was achieved through a courtesy call on Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) in Bangkok with an aim of exchanging knowledge to further enhance local practices.

Building upon the success of MyCEB’s recent visit to Jakarta, where discussions surrounding the Asean Business Events (BE) Community took centre stage, the Bureau’s delegation has now extended its collaborative efforts to TCEB.

“This visit serves as a crucial follow-up, reinforcing the commitment to fostering regional unity and growth within the business events industry.

“Thailand’s enthusiastic pledge of support underscores the positive outcome of the discussions held there and signifies the country’s active participation in the Asean BE Community,” it said in the statement.

In an ever-evolving business events landscape, MyCEB chief executive officer Azman Tambi Chik said continuous improvement is required to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.

“As we embark on this courtesy visit that goes beyond international relations, our aim is not only to learn from one of the region’s best but to build bridges for collaboration.

“By understanding the successes and challenges of TCEB, we believe we can enhance our own capabilities and create a partnership that benefits both sides, indirectly contributing to the future establishment of the Asean BE Community.

“This courtesy visit reflects the Bureau’s dedication to learning from global counterparts and incorporating best practices to further elevate the quality of services and initiatives provided to our stakeholders,” he added.

During the visit, MyCEB and TCEB formed a mutually advantageous relationship through productive discussions and sharing of insights about strategies and operational excellence.

In addition to establishing a collaborative platform, both Bureaus are exploring potential avenues for effective collaborations between their respective industry players.

As an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), MyCEB’s strategic initiatives seamlessly align with the vision and mission of the ministry.

Under the guidance of Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, the Bureau’s commitment to this collaborative approach reflects a shared allegiance to advancing the nation’s business events and tourism sectors, contributing to the country’s prominence on the international stage.

Apart from meeting TCEB, other key highlights of the business trip include site visits to prominent convention centres, including Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) and IMPACT Arena.

The first-hand experience was made more impressive by the state-of-the-art facilities, inspiring MyCEB to explore new possibilities and ideas.