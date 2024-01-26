PKR Sarawak congratulates Wan Junaidi on appointment as new Sarawak Governor

MIRI (Jan 26): PKR Sarawak has congratulated Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on his appointment as the Sarawak Governor today.

The party’s state leadership council released a congratulatory statement after Wan Junaidi received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a ceremony at Balairung Kecil, Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

“Keadilan Sarawak prays that the swearing-in ceremony as His Excellency the President of Sarawak on January 29, 2024 will proceed smoothly and may Sarawak remain prosperous under the new TYT YDPN Sarawak,” the statement said.

Wan Junaidi was born in Kampung Pendam (now Sadong Jaya) on Feb 1, 1946.

He joined the Royal Malaysia Police in 1964 and was with the Police Field Force from 1968 to 1973 during which he also served in the Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom).

His political career began in 1990 after winning the Batang Lupar parliamentary seat in the eighth General Election (GE) which he defended for the next two terms, before moving to Santubong in the 11th GE in 2004.

He was Santubong MP for four consecutive terms until the general election in 2022.

At the federal level, Wan Junaidi has held several ministerial positions including Deputy Home Minister from 2013 to 2015, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (2015 to 2018), Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development (2020 to 2021) and Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) (2021 to 2022).

He was Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat from 2008 to 2013 and Dewan Negara president in 2023.