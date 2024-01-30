MRC Sibu receives new ambulance from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

SIBU (Jan 30): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu Chapter has been given a further boost in its bid to better serve the local folks, thanks to the donation of a new ambulance from the Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

According to MRC Sibu chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee, the new ambulance is expected to be delivered next month.

He adds that with the new ambulance, his MRC Sibu team hopes to work out a smart partnership with Sibu Hospital in providing the relevant services.

“When the new unit arrives, we would have three (ambulances) altogether,” Chua told reporters this yesterday after having symbolically received the new ambulance from Sandy Hall, the representative of Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The ceremony was witnessed by MRC Sibu advisor Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

Meanwhile, MRC Sibu vice-chairperson Dr Rachel Teng believed that the new ambulance could help provide faster response time to any emergency happening in the town area.

“I believe that the new ambulance would be of great help to send patients to the hospital, should the need arise.”

However, she also said the new ambulance would need to be equipped with the necessary facilities before it could be put into full use.

“Most importantly, we need to ensure that facilities and equipment provided in this ambulance could at least deliver first-aid during an emergency situation.”

Among those present were Hall’s wife Ardella and MRC Sibu deputy chairman Hii Sieh Toh.