Monitor prisoners undergoing rehabilitation with community – deputy minister

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 1): Deputy Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah wants the Malaysian Prisons Department to monitor the more than 20,000 prisoners undergoing rehabilitation with the community.

He said through various programs such as the Parole Program, Licensed Release of Prisoners, Resident Reintegration Program, Industrial Resident Reintegration Program and Compulsory Attendance Order, there are now more than 20,000 prisoners undergoing rehabilitation with the community throughout the country.

“They need to be monitored to ensure smooth and orderly implementation. Such programs are also very effective which could help reduce management costs as well as with a low recidivism rate of less than 0.5 percent,” he said.

Shamsul said this at the Prison Management Basic Certificate Course (KSAPP) Series 1/2023 ceremony at Pusat Latihan Rela in Tuaran on Thursday.

Also present were Ministry of Home Affairs Deputy Secretary General (Security) Datuk Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman, Prisons Malaysia Commissioner General Datuk Nordin Muhamad, Director of Professionalism Development Malaysian Prison Headquarters Deputy Commissioner Rosidek Musa and Sabah State Prisons Director Deputy Commissioner Nora Musa.

The ceremony saw 262 trainees, 172 trainees from Sabah and 90 trainees from Sarawak, complete the 23-week Prison Officer Grade KA 19 which began on August 21, 2023.

Shamsul said the Prison Officer Grade KA 19 course is compulsory for every newly appointed prison officer before being confirmed in the service.

“You are among the lucky ones among the thousands who applied to be part of the Malaysian Prisons Department family, so take the opportunity given to you by carrying out your duties and responsibilities that will be entrusted to you with full discipline, commitment, integrity and compliance with the law.

“Prepare yourself with knowledge and skills because the task of rebuilding people who have made a mistake is not easy and demands a high level of self-identity and spirit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shamsul said the Malaysian Prisons Department plays an important role in efforts to rebuild human potential through human rehabilitation and rehabilitation programs.

“Many successes have been achieved by the Malaysian Prisons Department which proves that this organization and its members are capable of establishing itself as a professional organization.

“The tasks carried out by the Malaysian Prisons Department involved security and rehabilitation which is quite challenging and risky. If an officer is not equipped with knowledge, experience and skills, there is a high possibility that their self-confidence and emotions will be disturbed, making it difficult for them to perform their tasks effectively.

“The tasks are not only behind those walls or barbed wire but also in the community and with the community,” he said.

Shamsul also reminded the newly graduated prison officers to work hard, increase productivity, service quality and be more creative in improving services and programs that involve the public. This, he said, is in line with the goal of the Malaysian Prisons Department to become an effective correctional institution.