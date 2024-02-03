BDDA approves RM63 million worth of projects for implementation this year, says Uggah

KUCHING (Feb 3): The Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) has approved a total RM63 million worth of projects to be implemented this year, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said a sum of RM33 million of the amount has been set aside to organise income-generating agricultural activities.

“These activities will be based on modern precision agriculture such as fertigation and hydroponics. The appropriate training will be held for interested youth in due time,” he said when speaking at a pre-Chinese New Year dinner gathering organised by the Spaoh Chung Hua Association on Friday night.

Adding on, the Bukit Saban assemblyman said a 260-hectare site near the Bebuling STOLport had been earmarked for this precision farming.

“We hope to be a leading vegetable, fruit and food producer in the region with our various plans and programmes.

“For instance, I am also looking at introducing crawfish farming, a new activity full of market potential, here as well,” he said.

Uggah further revealed the Spaoh Waterfront will be further enlarged with a sum of RM20 million.

“We want it to be more spacious to accommodate recreational, exhibitions and food or trade fair activities.

“Besides this, the new Spaoh market will also be expanded to include spaces for a night market/food court area. This expansion programme will cost us RM5 million,” he said.

Uggah also mentioned the ongoing construction of more new commercial lots, which he believed will make Spaoh a more vibrant and livelier town to live in and visit once completed.

Also present was Dr Richard, who said folks in Betong division including Spaoh are fortunate to have an experienced and people-centric leader like Uggah.

“We are now seeing a number of positive changes in Spaoh town and more are coming. We must strongly support Uggah and his team in charting out new changes which will benefit us all,” he said.

Uggah later presented ‘angpow’ gifts to 46 senior citizens present at the dinner.

He also announced grants, inclusive of those from Dr Richard, totalling RM170,000 for various projects and programmes, including RM80,000 for the Spaoh Chinese temple project and RM60,000 for the Spaoh Chung Hua Association.