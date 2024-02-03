Sarawak Laksa hailed as heritage dish symbolising unity

KUCHING (Feb 3): The iconic Sarawak Laksa has been acknowledged as a ‘heritage dish’ by the National Unity Ministry (KPN), says the minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

This was announced at the ‘FoodUnites 2024: Ini Warisan Kita’ programme, at Kuching Waterfront today, which featured 12 Laksa Sarawak stalls owned by local operators.

They are King’s Laksa, Kafe Serambi, Big Prawn Noodle & Laksa, ​Sumiran Cafe, ​Dhie Laksa, ​The Table Ibu, ​Mom’s Laksa, Lala Laksa, Ain Little Kitchen, Mangkuk Bocor, Kak Nah Laksa Sarawak, and Mee Kolok Sarawak.

In his remarks, Aaron said the recognition would highlight the importance of upholding one’s food heritage in fostering unity in every Malaysian.

“Today we have the opportunity to be together in a segment involving Sarawak’s heritage food, which is Sarawak Laksa.

“Under the FoodUnites programme this time, I am pleased to announce that all of these 12 premises have received the ‘Citarasa Menu Kami’ recognition for having successfully highlighted food that upholds unity,” he said.

On FoodUnites, the federal minister described it as an initiative focusing on introducing and increasing the awareness of traditional food, especially among the young generation.

“FoodUnites is a new integration platform to strengthen the inter-ethnic and intra-ethnic social interactions in Malaysia, and at the same time, fuel the spirit of togetherness among Malaysians through food.

“Apart from fostering the spirit of unity by appreciating the cultural diversity and traditions of various races, such initiative would also ensure the sustainability of the country’s heritage encompassing various ethnic customs and cultures.

“The variety of food in this country is a uniqueness rarely found in other places around the world.

“In addition to the original food items from every state in Malaysia, this cultural clash in culinary form would allow us to produce fusion menus that would suit the tastes of local children.

“Food plays a very important role, not only of it being a source of energy for human survival, but it also has its own history pertaining to the civilisation of a nation.

“Malaysian food, at this time, functions as a communication vessel to spread and share our different cultures, and also to unite us,” he said.

Aaron added that apart from Sarawak, the ministry would want to hold this programme in Melaka by presenting the state’s signature ‘Asam Pedas’ as its menu theme.

“This programme will be implemented in all 13 states and three federal territories, meant to foster unity in Malaysians through the food heritage approach,” he added.