Sarawak to host 2024 National Chinese Cultures Festival

KUCHING (Feb 3): Sarawak is selected to host this year’s National Chinese Cultures Festival, said Federation of Chinese Associations of Sarawak president Dato Richard Wee.

He said there would be a series of events to be organised in all divisions in Sarawak starting from Limbang in June.

He added Kuch­ing would host the main event and the venue for the closing ceremony which is slated to be sometime in September.

“This is a national event. We are honoured to be given this opportunity to host it. Last year it was hosted by Sabah Federation of Chinese Associations,” he said at a media appreciation hosted by the Federation of Chinese Associations in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions today.

It was officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Wee pointed out that the Federation of Chinese Associations – as the highest level organisation representing the Chinese community – not only seeks for the well-being of the Chinese community but also to upkeep the harmonious existence of the diverse ethnic groups and cultures in the state.

“The Federation’s main body, women and youth sections have always been open to the participation of friends from the different ethnic groups.

“We feel that through the cultural interaction and mutual understanding, will help to preserve our cultural diversity. and stability and prosperity of our multiracial society,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim in his speech said everyone including the media has the crucial role to play in nation building particularly in this crucial stage where Sarawak aims to be a developed and high income state by 2030.

He pointed out the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has set a target for Sarawak to achieve RM282 billion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030.

“After 60 years, it (GDP) was at RM171 billion. In six more years time, it (the target) is RM282 billion. That means RM110 billion more. But I think we will be very near (to the target),” he added.