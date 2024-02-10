Premier: Unity enables S’wak to improve economy, development

KUCHING (Feb 10): Sarawak is able to move forward towards improving its economy and development due to the unity of its multiracial people, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“In the Year of the Dragon, we hope that we can become more prosperous with an improved economy, and the state’s multiracial people can live together in unity.

“With this, we can focus on a more sustainable development for Sarawak, and thus improve the people’s living standards, be they from the rural or from the cities,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters when met at the state-level Chinese New Year (CNY) Open House at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Head of State Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar welcomed all Sarawakians from all walks of lives to join in to celebrate the auspicious event.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian meanwhile said the open house event reflects the state government’s inclusivity towards its people.

“We hope that not only Sarawak’s economy is going to be soaring like the dragon, but also reaching down to its people.

“This is truly the best in Sarawak – everyone from different socio-economic status coming in for the event today,” he said.

Although he did not disclose the actual number of visitors visiting the open house today, Dr Sim said he expected a targeted minimum of 5,000 people to come to the open house.

Also commenting on the event, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the state-level CNY open house can become an annual event for Sarawak

“For me, I do support the idea of the inclusion of this open house into an annual event, because I can see the benefit of it.

“Before this it was held at the party’s (SUPP) level or association-level; but since this is the first time the state government is holding this CNY open house, it is not wrong for this to be held annually.

“Insyaallah, it will be included in our calendar if it is made as an annual event,” he said.