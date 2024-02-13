Foreign investors remain net buyers for third consecutive week on Bursa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 13): Foreign investors maintained their net buying streak on Bursa Malaysia, with an inflow of RM400.7 million, marking the third consecutive week of net purchases, said MIDF Research.

In its Fund Flow Report for the week ended Feb 9, 2024, the research house said foreigners recorded net buying every day, with Tuesday witnessing the highest inflow of RM188.9 million.

“The sectors with the highest net foreign inflows were financial services (RM211.2 million), utilities (RM200.7 million) and technology (RM56.3 million),” it said.

Meanwhile, the highest net foreign outflows were plantation (-RM36.4 million), healthcare (-RM27.5 million) and industrial products and services (-RM15.4 million).

MIDF said local institutions persisted in net selling domestic equities for the third consecutive week, amounting to RM276.6 million.

“The financial services sector (-RM218.7 million) saw the highest net outflow by this investor group, with them disposing of stocks such as Maybank (-RM88.5 million), CIMB Group (-RM54.5 million) and Public Bank (-RM44.5 million),” it said.

Besides that, it said local retailers resumed net selling on Bursa Malaysia at -RM124.1 million after briefly engaging in net buying of RM9.5 million the week earlier.

In terms of participation, MIDF said there were increases in average daily trading volume (ADTV) among local retailers (-36.5 per cent), local institutions (-31.7 per cent) and foreign investors (-35.5 per cent).

As for Asia, the research house added that foreign investors continued to purchase Asian equities for the third week in a row, with net buying totalling US$389.2 million across the eight markets monitored before closing for Chinese New Year.

The eight markets were India, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. — Bernama