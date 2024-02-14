Amanah unveils blend on incumbents, fresh state chairmen line-up

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 14): Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has unveiled its list of state chairmen, featuring a blend of experienced incumbents and fresh figures in a strategic selection aimed at fortifying the party’s administrative framework.

Amanah secretary-general Muhammad Faiz Fadzil emphasised that the newly appointed lineup is geared towards enhancing the party’s administrative efficiency across all levels.

The move is aimed at reinforcing the party machinery in preparation for the upcoming general election and concurrently fostering greater public support for the Unity Government.

According to him, the appointment is in line with the provisions of the Amanah Constitution (Amendment 2023) which leaves the appointment of the state Amanah chairman to the discretion of the Amanah National Leadership Committee.

“The appointment process adheres to the central tenet of the shura process, a cornerstone in Amanah’s administration.

“It takes into account the views of grassroots members at the regional level, thereby ensuring that the democratic practice continues to thrive within the party,” he said in a statement on Amanah’s Facebook account today.

The following is the list of Amanah’s state chairmen:

Johor: Aminolhuda Hassan

Kedah: Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris

Kelantan: Adly Zahari

Melaka: Datuk Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat

Negeri Sembilan: Datuk MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman

Pahang: Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly

Perak: Datuk Asmuni Awi

Perlis: Wan Kharizal Wan Khazim

Penang: Muhammad Faiz Fadzil

Sabah: Lahirul Latigu

Sarawak: Abang Abdul Halil Abang Naili

Selangor: Izham Hashim

Terengganu: Mohd Hasbie Muda

Federal Territory: Khalid Abd Samad –Bernama