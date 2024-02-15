State Education Department aims for zero disciplinary cases

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 15): The State Education Department (JPN) Sabah aims to achieve zero disciplinary cases in the education sector this year.

Its director, Datuk Raisin Saidin, explained that this is in order to raise their dignity and to uphold the Public Officers Regulations Act (Conduct and Discipline) 1993.

“JPN Sabah intends to zero out disciplinary cases sentenced at the Disciplinary Board level as we do not want those in the education sector to become a thorn in the flesh to the public service as a whole as it will affect our service, especially to students,” he said in his JPN Sabah 2024 New Year message at Menara Kinabalu here on Thursday.

In addition, Raisin said the department will implement the “1 Warga, 1 Kaunseling” programme to ensure everyone in JPN, District Education Offices (PPD) and schools have the opportunity to seek counselling services, guidance, consultation, or advocacy.

He said DASS 21 tests will also be implemented to detect high stress levels, depression and anxiety, which are barriers to quality services among those in the education sector.

“These are to ensure that they are physically and mentally healthy to carry out the tasks entrusted to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raisin said the department will carry out an impact study to assess the implications of the placements and exchanges of school leaders and teachers for the purpose of continuous improvement.

He said this is due to school leaders, especially the principals and headmasters, being the most important figures in a school, and a quality school results from their great leadership.

“Thus, their placement and exchange can really have a positive impact on quality schools and students’ success.

“JPN Sabah and PPDs need to study the impact of the placement and exchange of principals, headmasters, and teachers to deal with the issues of dropouts and literacy problems in order to bridge the educational gap in the state of Sabah in particular,” he said.

Also present was PPD Planning and Management Sector (SPPD) deputy director Mohd Zaini Yanin.