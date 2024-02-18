SMC: Resident Councillorship System initiative to bring councillors, communities in Sibu closer

SIBU (Feb 18): The Resident Councillorship System (RCS), which is being implemented by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), is aimed at enhancing community engagement and participation under the local governance.

According to SMC chairman Clarence Ting, the programme is currently very active when it comes to activities meant to get the residents to know better the councillors who are in charge of their respective neighbourhoods.

“Through this system, residents have the opportunity to directly collaborate with the council in matters concerning their neighbourhoods, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns addressed.

“We have done so, particularly about the main issue now, which is rabies. We have done a lot of rabies talks via the RCS, and I would like to thank the DVS (Department of Veterinary Services) for working closely with us,” he said in his speech for the council’s Chinese New Year 2024 gathering at University of Technology (UTS) here yesterday.

Adding on, Ting also highlighted another component of RCS, the ‘Waste to Wealth’ programme.

“This programme aims to create a cleaner Sibu, and to allow the people to participate in the efforts towards achieving ‘a clean Sibu’.

“Development in one area in Sibu takes time, but to keep a place clean, we can do it every day. So, I want this cleaning-up programme to be a continuous effort.”

Moreover, Ting said SMC remained committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by the United Nations (UN) and implemented by the Sarawak government.

In this respect, he said the council would continue to work closely with the state government in bringing new developments to Sibu.

He added: “I hope that the two YBs (elected representatives) would work closely with us.

“As we all know, the main issues in Sibu are the roads and floods, and this takes time.

“But when we work closely with the state government, we should be able to resolve these issues.”

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated at the event. Among those attending were Dr Sim’s wife Datin Amar Enn Ong, Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley and organising chairman Councillor Kiing Teck Ho.