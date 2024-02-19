Rep: Vital to be transparent, open on proposed Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project

SIBU (Feb 19) It is vital for the state government to be transparent and open with regards to the proposed Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project, said Joseph Chieng.

The Bukit Assek assemblyman said that people in Sibu are keen to know the project details and what is in store for them when it comes to realisation.

“According to the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) schedule, the draft plan will be ready by the end of May. I believe with the amendment and final approval, the masterplan for the project will be ready before the end of the year.

“With the approval, I have also mentioned to the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that because of the large size of the area and number of properties affected, it is important for us to be transparent and open.

“I have suggested that we should have an exhibition so we can share information and gather feedback from the people.

“I believe that communication is the key of success of this project so that with this we can have better explanation and communication with the people in Bukit Assek,” he told reporters when met during Chinese New Year gathering at an open space near the service centre here last night.

The event, which was organised by Bukit Assek Service Centre, was attended by over 1,800 people.

Adding on, Chieng said that he will attend a meeting with LCDA on Feb 20 to discuss on affordable housing project in Bukit Assek.

LCDA is the implementing agency of Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project that would take between 10 and 15 years for its implementation.

Abang Johari in his speech during the Chinese New Year gathering organised by United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu on Feb 13 had mentioned that he had set aside a substantial amount for the project.

In his speech earlier, Chieng informed those present about the progress of the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project.

He also mentioned that this year is very important for Sarawak with negotiations on the takeover of Bintulu Port, MASWings and acquisition of majority shares in Affin Bank progressing well so far.

Among those present were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong, SUPP Nangka Chua Beng Seng, SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.