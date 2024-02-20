Chong: Stiffer action on employers ignoring welfare of workers under amendment to OSH Act 2022

KUCHING (Feb 20): The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) will always strive to ensure employers and their employees understand the legal aspects under the Occupational Safety and Health – OSH (Amendment) Act 2022 that will be enforced soon, said its newly appointed chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“The amendment to this act involves heavier punishment for those who ignore the welfare of workers.

“To help employers and the industry understand and meet the requirements of related laws, especially the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022, Niosh also provides a comprehensive OSH consultation service supported by expert staff and 13 international-class laboratories,” he said.

He was speaking at the 24th Conference and Exhibition on Occupational Safety and Health (COSH), and the 6th Scientific Conference on Occupational Safety and Health (Scicosh) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre yesterday.

The event themed ‘The Future of Work’ was officiated by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

Chong also said Niosh will also help stakeholders prepare for digital transformation.

He pointed out that Niosh has made changes and added value to more than 100 training programmes to meet current and future needs.

“Through collaboration with various parties, including at the international level, the latest technology is also promoted by Niosh such as the use of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) equipment for OSH training and mental health interventions,” he added.

On the selection of ‘The Future of Work’ for the event, Chong said it was made in line with the government’s desire to prepare human resources to face the OSH challenges at the national, regional and global levels.

“New challenges not only involve physical aspects such as noise and light but also involve chemicals, biology and ergonomics that are closely related to equipment and positions during work.

“Also worrying are psychosocial challenges such as stress and depression that are increasing in this different work environment,” he said.

The event was the first attended by Chong since his recent appointment as Niosh chairman.

It is learnt that the Stampin MP will make a formal announcement soon regarding the appointment.