Sabah Trade Centre for SMEs to organise business activities – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 24): Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said his ministry plans to turn the Sabah Trade Centre (STC) into a hub for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to organise business activities.

“STC is on prime land with full potential to bring convenience and (will bring) benefits to Sabah entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added the ministry also wants to manage and audit STC.

“The government must have that level of management,” he said in his speech at the SHAREDA Chinese New Year celebration 2024 at Baysuites here on Saturday.

Phoong mentioned that the STC area covers an area of eight acres and its sale to a prospective buyer did not materialise and in October, last year, the State Cabinet decided to cancel the decision to sell the property.

“Naturally, this piece of land is government land. After that, the land went back to the government and is under the Ministry’s (Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry) purview,” he said.

Phoong added that the STC was currently rundown and also said that they plan to ensure STC would meet the requirement for an occupancy certificate (OC).

“We have one shot and to do it right. I want a good conditioned trade centre for everyone. I am asking for your support if you have good ideas. I want to do good planning because this land can benefit SMEs,” he said.

Phoong also said that he will not bow down to pressures of certain parties with regards to STC.

Meanwhile, SHAREDA president Datuk Chua Soon Ping said in a press conference that SHAREDA concurs with Phoong on the STC issue.

He suggested for STC to be turned into an incubation centre for young entrepreneurs in Sabah.

Chua also said that the State Government has allocated 70 acres of land near here, for the construction of housing for the M40 and B40 groups.

“It is a joint effort with government and private developers to undertake such a big scale development especially for middle and lower income groups. We are in the midst of working on the master plan pending the technical data input from consultants,” he said.

He added that the area concerned is swamp land and would need to be treated first.

During the event, Chua, in his capacity as Remajaya Group’s managing director, contributed 10 rainwater harvesting tanks to the Fire and Rescue Department.

Also present at the event was Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin.