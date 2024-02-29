Sibu MP Service Centre to hold fuel subsidy event March 2

SIBU (Feb 29): Sibu MP Oscar Ling Service Centre will host a petrol subsidy programme at the Grolite petrol station at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng here from 2pm to 4.30pm this March 2.

Ling, in a statement, said the petrol subsidy event will be the first being held after the Chinese New Year celebration in line with the Madani government’s initiative to alleviate the people’s burden.

The Sibu MP also informed that car owners were required to refill at least RM30 in amount of petrol to receive the RM5 petrol subsidy coupon for on-the-spot rebate.

“For motorcycle owners, there is no limit to the amount of refuelling but nobody is allowed to bring cans for the refuelling purpose,” he said.

“Members of the public are advised to come early to avoid disappointment,” he added.

Besides the fuel subsidy event, Ling had also hosted cooking gas and food subsidy programmes over the years as a testament of Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) commitment and determination to serve the people.