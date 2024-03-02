MBKS aims to hold free anti-rabies vaccination programme four times a year

KUCHING (March 2): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) plans to hold the free anti-rabies vaccination programme another three times this year.

According to Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, some dog owners were unable to bring their pets to the programme today as they were working.

“We will do our best to cater to everyone’s needs. However, we cannot please everyone,” he said during the ‘Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination, Licensing, Microchipping and Subsidised Neutering for Dogs’ programme at Mayor Song Swee Guan Park here today.

MBKS, in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) and Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) today issued licences, installed microchips and provided free rabies vaccinations.

Wee emphasised the importance of residents bringing their pet dogs for proper vaccination as well as taking good care of them and ensuring they don’t roam around to prevent potential exposure to rabies.

“We will make sure to come up with more awareness campaigns together with DVSS and SSPCA to do the best we can in this fight against rabies in MBKS areas. So when there’s a problem, let’s sort it out together,” he said.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that permits for dog ownership licences will be recorded with coloured tags to facilitate the verification of their pets’ vaccination updates.

He also reminded the public not to stereotype all dogs as carriers of rabies, as it is unfair to them.

Also present were SSPCA chairperson Datin Dona Drury-Wee and MBKS councillors.