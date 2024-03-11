Unity Hawkers Market setting-up a possibility in Sibu, says deputy minister

SIBU (March 11): The setting-up of a Unity Hawkers Market in Sibu is a possibility, should the concept being implemented in this year’s Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here prove to be successful.

In highlighting this, Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said if there was any organiser keen on doing it, this programme could be carried out on a monthly basis, adding that it would further strengthen the spirit of unity and harmony among Sibu folks of various backgrounds.

“Previously, a group had earlier implemented a similar concept, which was rather successful.

“So, if this new concept set for this year’s Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here proved to be successful, and if someone wanted to do this in Sibu on a monthly basis, then let it become a Unity Hawkers Market.

“That way, everybody can sell their food – not only the Malays, but all communities in Sibu,” he told reporters when met after declaring open the Ramadan bazaar here today.

According to the Nangka assemblyman, there are 108 stalls set up for this year, and the layout has been made more systematic than the previous arrangement, making the area more spacious for visitors to move about.

There is also a tent for visitors to ‘buka puasa’ (break the fast) at the site, and also a surau for their convenience.

It is also informed that the Health Office would have its personnel conduct random inspections on the bazaar.

“Each stall has a number. If the visitors have complaints about the food or drinks bought, inform us the stall number, and we will take action,” added Dr Annuar.

Among those present were Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, SMC councillor-in-charge of the bazaar Syed Hamzah Wan Hamid Edruce, Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce, and bazaar coordinator Khalid Zaini.